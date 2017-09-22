Macau looks for Golden Week pop

Excitement is building in Macau for the Golden Week holiday. A channel check by Deutsche Bank indicated strong booking trends ahead of the holiday which runs from October 1 to October 8.

Investors hope the bookings translate into more casino traffic as several new resorts host their first Golden Week and look to bounce back from the typhoon lull.

Keep an eye on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) to see if their recent uptrend continues into Golden Week.

