U.S. box office looks for September breakout

The U.S. box office will be on watch this weekend with Entertainment Studios' Friend Request, Fox's (NASDAQ:FOXA) Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX) film The LEGO Ninjago Movie all due to open.

A stellar performance by It has the September box running about 18% ahead of last year's pace through September 20. A good run over the next three days at theaters could boost investor confidence in exhibitors Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) amid growing concerns over the emergence of the MoviePass subscription model and an earlier premium video on demand window.