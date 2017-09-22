May expected to push for 'creative' U.K.-EU relationship

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is due to make a speech today in Florence, Italy on Britain's future relationship with the European Union.

Indications are that May will signal that she supports a "soft" exit for Britain from the EU. She is also expected say that the U.K. and EU should be "imaginative and creative" about establishing a new relationship.

A harder Brexit is supported by some in the cabinet, including foreign minister Boris Johnson. The fourth round of Brexit talks are scheduled to begin on Monday.