Eurozone PMI blazes hot

Eurozone PMI came in very solid for September as growth of business acticity accelerated. "Across both manufacturing and services, job creation was the second-highest seen over the past decade," notes IHS Markit.

Flash services PMI was recorded at 55.6 vs. 54.8 estimated. The gauge on incoming new business rose to 55.6.

Flash manufacturing PMI blazed to 58.2 to top the 57.2 mark anticipated by economists.

Eurozone flash composite PMI was 56.7 vs. 55.6 estimated to rise to its highest level since May.