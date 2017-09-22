Traders watch for signs from OPEC meeting

OPEC members plan to wait a bit longer to see if any further action is needed to clear out global oil glut.

The main focus of today's meeting of OPEC officials in Vienna is expected to be compliance and supply cut extensions.

Crude oil prices are slightly lower after a strong week. WTI crude oil futures -0.12% to $50.49/bbl at last check. Brent crude -0.19% to $56.32/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI.