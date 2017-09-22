Glass Lewis backs Peltz in fight for P&G board seat

There's a new voice in the debate between Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Trian Fund Management and it's a proxy firm.

Glass, Lewis & Co. has recommended that P&G shareholders vote in support of Nelson Peltz for the board at the company’s annual meeting on October 10.

"We consider Mr. Peltz's experience, which includes packaged goods, consumer brands, marketing and structural pivoting, is well established and germane to P&G, and may prospectively add value to a board room with limited retail and CPG experience external to the Company," states Glass Lewis.

Source: Press Release