Expanded use of Roche's Gazyvaro OK'd in Europe

The European Commission approves Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab), in combination with chemo, followed by Gazyvaro maintenance in responding patients, for treatment-naive patients with advanced follicular lymphoma.

The approval was based on results from the GALLIUM study that showed superior progression-free survival over standard-of-care MabThera (rituximab)-based treatment.

This is the third approved indication for Gazyvaro in the EU. In 2014, it was approved for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (in combination with chlorambucil) and in June 2016 for follicular lymphoma (in combination with fludarabine).