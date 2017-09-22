Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (111% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) initiated with Outperform rating and $65 (191% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) resumed with an Overweight rating and $8 (212% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) initiated with Market Perform rating by Raymond James.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) upgraded to Outperform by William Blair.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) upgraded to Outperform with a $39 (19% upside) price target by Bernstein citing its improved positive changes by management, a full Phase 3 pipeline and its attractiveness for a buyout.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) downgraded to Neutral by Piper Jaffray, SunTrust and Cowen and Underweight by Barclays after VRS-317 flop.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) downgraded to Market Perform by Leerink.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) downgraded to Hold but price target raised to $16 (65% upside) from $3.25 by Stifel citing the financial continuation of the Nivalis merger. $500M collaboration with Kite Pharma key driver.

