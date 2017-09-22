AbbVie teams up with Bristol-Myers to assess ABBV-399/Opdivo combo in treatment-resistant lung cancer

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the combination of ABBV-399 and Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced c-Met overexpressing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed one prior line of chemo.

AbbVie will conduct the study while Bristol-Myers will supply product. Other terms are not disclosed.

ABBV-399 (telisotuzumab vedotin) is an anti-c-Met antibody-drug conjugate that targets both MET-amplified and c-Met-overexpressing tumors, the latter of which is associated with a poor prognosis.