Google and ad exchange partners offer fake traffic refunds

Alphabet’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and some ad exchange partners will offer refunds for fraudulent traffic that expand on a prior refund program.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Google would issue partial fraudulent traffic refunds for ads purchased through its DoubleClick Bid Manager ad exchange. The refunds topped out at about 10% of total ad spending.

Now Google’s partnered exchanges including AppNexus, OpenX, and Telaria will work to form an automated refund system “in the coming months.”

Refunds would apply to fake traffic detected within 30 days of monthly billing.

Fraudulent ad spending has actually dropped 10% this year but could still amount to $6.5B this year, according to a trade paper by the Association of National Advertisers and WhiteOps.

