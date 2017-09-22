Phillips 66 Partners to buy assets from Phillips 66 in $2.4B deal

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) agrees to acquire Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) 25% interest in two Bakken Pipeline joint ventures and 100% of Merey Sweeny, the owner of fuel-grade coke processing units at PSX's Sweeny refinery, in a transaction valued at $2.4B, including debt.

PSXP expects the deal will be immediately accretive to unitholders.

In connection with the Merey Sweeney acquisition, PSXP will enter into a new 15-year tolling agreement that includes a base throughput fee and minimum volume commitment from PSX.

To help fund the deal, PSXP plans to sell $750M of newly issued convertible preferred units at $54.27/unit and ~6.3M common units at $47.59/unit.