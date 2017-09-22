TSMC denies GlobalFoundries claim of antitrust violations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) denies GlobalFoundries accusation of anti-competitive practices, via Nikkei Asian Review.

Statement: “Any allegation that TSMC is engaged in anticompetitive practices is baseless. What we offer is the best technology and production capabilities.”

TSMC says the company hasn’t received any formal notifications from antitrust authorities but would provide any requested information.

GlobalFoundries didn’t confirm the report it went to EU antitrust regulators about TSMC but a spokesperson says, “We are not surprised the European Commission is looking into anti-competitive market practices and abusive conduct in the semiconductor sector.”

