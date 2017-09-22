U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal cut at Cowen as global steel, iron ore price seen lower

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -3.5% premarket after Cowen downgrades shares to Underperform from Market Perform with a $20 price target, cut from $24, as the firm sees prices for iron ore and U.S. hot rolled coil poised to move lower.

U.S. Steel is heavily exposed to HRC spot market movements in addition to being vertically integrated, and is unable to benefit from a move lower in iron ore prices, Cowen says.

Cowen thinks seasonal production cuts and shrinking credit availability in China could pour cold water on steel pricing; 2017 has been the largest stimulus year for China since 2013, yet several economic indicators are well below 2013, the firm says.

Cowen also cuts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Market Perform from Outperform with a $27 price target, trimmed from $32, saying the majority of the company's business segments are heavily leveraged to iron ore prices.

