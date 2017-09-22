American Airlines seen as value play

Barclays boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to an Overweight rating from Equalweight.

The favorable view from the firm includes calling shares of AAL a "value compounding opportunity" for investors.

Barclays assigns a price target of $65 on American, which works out to an adjusted EV multiple of 7.0 and is 12X the 2018 EPS of $5.40.

You don't have to go too far to find a favorable assessment of America Air on Seeking Alpha. Both Stone Fox Capital and Comanche Peak Investments posted articles this week in which they talked about the upside.