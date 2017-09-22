Allergan's Cenicriviroc shows mixed results in mid-stage NASH study

Two-year data from a Phase 2b clinical trial, CENTAUR, assessing Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Cenicriviroc (CVC) for the treatment of liver fibrosis in adult NASH patients showed a treatment benefit by certain criteria, but universal.

20% of patients in the placebo arm during year one who crossed over to receive CVC during year two achieved the combined endpoint of reduction in fibrosis by at least one stage and no worsening of NASH compared to 13% for those who continued on placebo. Those who achieved at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis also favored CVC, 35% versus 20%.

There was no difference between CVC and placebo in patients who remained on treatment for two years as determined by the composite endpoint.

Cenicriviroc is a dual inhibitor of proteins called CCR2 and CCR5 that play key roles in inflammation and fibrosis.

A Phase 3 study, AURORA, is ongoing. The co-primary endpoints are: improvement in fibrosis of at least one stage at year one and no worsening of NASH (same as CENTAUR) and a composite endpoint over a longer period (up to year five). According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is July 2019.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

