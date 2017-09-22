Compass Minerals cuts earnings view on Goderich mine output constraints

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) -7.9% premarket after lowering its FY 2017 EPS guidance to $2.50-$2.80, well below the $3.04 analyst consensus estimate and prior company guidance of $3.00-$3.50.

CMP says the Goderich, Ontario, rock salt mine is operating at reduced rates after geological movements caused a partial ceiling fall on Sept. 18 which damaged part of the mine’s main conveyance system; the company expects to return to normal operating rates within six weeks.

CMP also says plant nutrient volumes in Brazil have lagged expectations, which likely will limit Plant Nutrition South America segment sales volumes to the lower end of its guidance range.