Piper Jaffray increases Apple price target and ASP forecast; iPhone 8 launches today

Piper Jaffray raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target by $6 to $196 and maintains an Overweight rating.

Analyst Michael Olson predicts that the iPhone 8 and iPhone X will boost the company’s overall average selling point. Olson forecasts FY18 iPhone ASP of $710 compared to the $696 Street consensus.

The ASP increase also adjusts Olson’s FY18 EPS estimate from $10.68 to $11.11, compared to $10.89 consensus.

Olson writes, “We recommend owning Apple on potential for a strong overall iPhone cycle, rising ASPs and a favorable services revenue trajectory.”

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus hit retail stores today with the launches in Sydney, Australia, and Asia described as “bleak” and “muted”, respectively.

Apple shares are down 0.47% premarket.

