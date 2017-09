Car Max higher on earnings beat

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reports used vehicles unit sales rose 11.1% to 186,019, and +5.3% on a comparable-store basis in Q2.

Used vehicle sales advanced 11.9% to $3.69B.

Total wholesale vehicle unit sales grew 0.4% to 105,508 and total sales down 2.3% to $547.8M.

CarMax Auto Finance income expanded 12.5% to $107.9M.

Average selling prices: Used vehicles: $19,667 (+0.7%), Wholesale vehicles: $4,957 (-3.2%).

Gross margin rate improved 20 bps to 13.8%.

Gross profit per used vehicle increased 0.8% to $2,178.

Gross profit per wholesale vehicle +9.2% to $950.