Tahoe Resources +4% after raising gold production guidance

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) +4.4% premarket after raising guidance for FY 2017 gold production to 400K-450K oz. from its previous outlook of 375K-425K, helped by a positive mine plan reconciliation at the La Arena mine in Peru.

TAHO says it will begin a drilling program in Q4 to better define the mineralization below the Calaorco pit with the goal of extending La Arena's mine life.

TAHO expects expansion projects at Shahuindo and Bell Creek will increase production to more than 500K oz./year beginning in 2019, and it updates estimated measured and indicated mineral resources at the Timmins West Mine in Canada to 1.02M oz.

The miner also lowers estimated all-in sustaining costs to $1,050-$1,150/oz. from $1,150-$1,250/oz. earlier, driven by higher production and lower capital and exploration costs.