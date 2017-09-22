Versartis VRS-317 stumble propels Ascendis; shares ahead 45% premarket

Thinly traded Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is up 45% premarket on increased volume in response to Versartis' (NASDAQ:VSAR) failed Phase 3 clinical trial of VRS-317 in pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Ascendis' lead candidate is TransCon Growth Hormone for the same indication. A Phase 3 study comparing it to Pfizer's Genotropin is in process. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is November 2018.

