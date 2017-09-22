Stocks ease lower in early trading as financials sluggish

Stocks tick slightly lower at the open as North Korea threatens to test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

European bourses are mostly higher, with France's CAC and U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% but Germany's DAX is flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.3% , narrowing this week's gain to 1.9%, and China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.2% .

In corporate news, Sprint ( +4.2% ) and T-Mobile US ( +1.3% ) are higher following a report that the two wireless companies are near a merger deal, and CarMax +4.8% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues.

The financial sector ( -0.4% ) starts at the bottom of the leaderboard, while telecom services ( +0.4% ) outperforms.

U.S. crude oil -0.2% at $50.42/bbl as investors await news from a meeting of major oil producers to discuss the possibility of extending the current supply cut agreement, which is set to expire in March 2018.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 4 bps at 2.24% while the two-year yield is up by a basis point at 1.44%.