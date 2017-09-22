Auris Medical completes enrollment in late-stage study of Keyzilen in tinnitus; shares up 3%

Thinly traded nano cap Auris Medical (EARS +3.1% ) hits the enrollment target in its Phase 3 TACTT3 study assessing Keyzilen in patients with acute and post-acute inner ear tinnitus (perception of constant ringing in the ears). Topline data are expected in Q1 2018.

An earlier Phase 3, TACTT2, was unsuccessful.

Keyzilen (AM-101) contains esketamine hydrochloride, an N-Methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist. It is administered in one treatment cycle consisting of three injections into the middle ear over three to five days. Once injected, the drug diffuses through the round window into the cochlea.

