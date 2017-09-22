Iron ore plunges as China's environmental curbs cause "serious impact"

Iron ore prices plunged 12% this week in their worst showing in 16 months amid continuing concerns about demand in China, expectations of rising supply and falling steel futures.

Environmental curbs in China "are having a serious impact on demand,” a Sinosteel analyst says. “After the recent price declines, mills are even more reluctant to build up huge inventories going into the holiday season. At the same time, shipments are reaching a seasonal peak, and that’s throwing the market balance out of whack."

Yesterday's S&P downgrade of China’s long-term sovereign credit rating also soured investor sentiment towards commodity futures, with base metals lead, nickel and zinc moving lower.

Relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY

ETFs: JJC, SLX, DBB, JJN, CPER, BOM, BOS, NINI, LD, JJM, CUPM, BDD, RJZ, BDG, UBM, LEDD, HEVY