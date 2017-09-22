Eleven Bio makes enough product to complete late-stage study; shares up 2%

Thinly traded nano cap Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO +1.9% ) announces that it has manufactured all the Vicinium necessary for its ongoing Phase 3 study in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and for its CRADA deal with the National Cancer Institute.

The company says it will now redirect its resources toward completing the trial and preparing a BLA submission to the FDA. The action will include a headcount reduction.

Vicinium is a recombinant fusion protein designed to specifically target and deliver an anti-cancer payload directly to tumor cells.

