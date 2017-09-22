Time warns on revenues, puts assets on block

Time Inc. (TIME -0.8% ) says print and ad revenues are softer than expected this quarter and that it is in talks to sell several assets, including Time Customer Service and a majority stake in Essence.

Assets set for unloading made up $488M in revenue over 12 months, about 17% of the total.

In its last earnings report, the company had said it expected to see sequential improvement in revenue after a 17% drop in Q2. But it's reaffirmed its full-year OIBDA forecast of $400M-$414M, expecting cost savings and other initiatives to offset advertising.