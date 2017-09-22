Siemens, Alstom could announce rail deal next week

The French government has no issues with a potential rail agreement between Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Alstom – as long as the deal doesn’t cut jobs.

Siemens held talks with both Alstom and Canada-based Bombardier but appears to favor the former. The deal would give Siemens slightly over 50% of Alstom shares but Alstom’s CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge would head the merged company.

Le Monde reports that Siemens would contribute rail assets valued at $8.4B.

The companies could announce a deal on September 26.

