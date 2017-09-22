YogaWorks lower after revenue falls off

YogaWorks (YOGA -2.2% ) trades lower after it shows a 6% drop in revenue with its first earnings report posted since the company's IPO.

The yoga studio operator's EBITDA loss of $551K was less than the $569K estimated by analysts.

"Following our IPO, we have the capital in place and are well positioned, as the acquirer of choice within the large and highly fragmented yoga industry, to execute our growth plan of acquiring premier studios," says CEO Rosanna McCollough.

