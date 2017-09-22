PNG government exit from Oil Search adds to M&A appeal, analysts say

Analysts say the proposed sale by Papua New Guinea's government of its remaining stake in Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) enhances the appeal of the liquefied natural gas supplier as an M&A target.

UBS and J.P. Morgan will sell 31.3M Oil Search shares by the PNG government, with a floor price of A$6.55/share; at Thursday’s close, the government’s 9.8% stake in the company was worth A$1.02B (US$812M).

Goldman Sachs ranks Oil Search as the most attractive M&A target in the Asia Pacific upstream energy sector; Bernstein analyst Neil Beveridge agrees, adding that Total (NYSE:TOT) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) would be the most obvious potential acquirers given their involvement in the PNG LNG and Elk Antelope projects.