Steel tariff decision to wait until after tax bill, Commerce Secretary says

The Trump administration will defer a decision on steel tariffs as it focuses on getting tax reforms through Congress, Commerce Secretary Ross tells Bloomberg.

Ross says he will offer Pres. Trump a range of options when it reports its findings on the Section 232 steel investigation, but overhauling the tax system is the “single most important" item on the administration’s agenda.

Shares of major U.S. steelmakers are broadly lower: U.S. Steel, which also was downgraded at Cowen, fell by as much as 6%, while Nucor (NUE -0.2% ), AK Steel (AKS -3.9% ) and Steel Dynamics (STLD -0.7% ) also are down.

