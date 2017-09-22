Theresa May outlines Brexit stance

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May laid out proposals for how the nation will partner with the European Union after it strikes out on its own in 2019.

May suggested payments would be made over the two years to ensure that no EU member nations falls short due to Britian's withdrawal. Though she didn't mention a figure, €20B is reported to be the starting point amount for U.K. Brexit negotiations. She also acknowledged that the U.K. will need to pay to keep certain science, education and culture programs in place.

May was more strident with her comments on Northern Ireland. "We have both stated explicitly we will not accept physical infrastructure on the border," she said.

The pound was volatile during the speech, but ended back very close to its starting point against the U.S. dollar and euro.

