AbbVie execs bullish on the future, see $20B in Humira sales by 2022

In an interview with Leerink's Geoffrey Porges, AbbVie's (ABBV) top executives, CEO Rick Gonzalez, CFO Bill Chase and CSO Michael Severino, discussed their bullish outlook over the next five years that includes expectations that top seller HUMIRA (adalimumab) will eventually generate $20B in sales despite biosimilar competition.

They also believe two pipeline drugs will be big winners: RA candidate ABT-494 (upadacitinib) and IL-23 inhibitor risankizumab. They say both could hit peak sales as high as $5B and constitute core programs in its $30B immunology franchise.

On a dubious note, the company now says its previously stated commitment to restrict annual price hikes to just under 10% applies only to 2017 and "could be revisited" in 2018.

Source: John Carroll

