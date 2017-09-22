DaVita under pressure on SIRF report on patient co-pay scheme

DaVita (DVA -5.8% ) is in the red on light volume on the heels of a report by the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation (SIRF) that details its use of a non-profit vehicle to fund co-pays from certain privately insured dialysis patients aimed at boosting reimbursement. The scheme, previously reported from different sources, involves a charity called the American Kidney Fund (AKF), to which the company makes financial contributions are are used to fund co-pay expenses.

The company has refused to disclose the impact of the scheme on earnings, behavior that SIRF says invites scrutiny. It cites an exchange between CEO Kent Thiry and an analyst at the company's Analyst/Investor Day in May. When asked how much revenue the company generates through AKF's Health Insurance Payment Program, Mr. Thiry said, "We're not [and] have not and it would not be in your best interest for us to start providing all sorts of detail on that other chunk."

SIRF estimates that AKF support is a factor in 40 - 45% of the company's Kidney Care unit's EBIT, almost $340M in H1.

SIRF says the company regards its report and questions "biased" but has yet to elaborate on what aspects are incorrect.

Related tickers: (FMS -0.7% )(ARA -3.3% )

