Tariff seen likely as commission rules U.S. firms harmed by solar panel imports

The International Trade Commission, as expected, determines that U.S. solar panel producers are harmed by cheap imports; Pres. Trump will recommend remedies against import surges by Nov. 13 to address the situation, and he is widely believed to favor tariffs.

First Solar (FSLR +5.5% ) surges in reaction to the ruling, as it is viewed as the biggest winner given its low cost advantage.

Tariffs would be a negative for Chinese solar names including Jinko Solar (JKS -1.7% ) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ -2.8% ), and residential solar providers such as Sunrun (RUN +0.6% ), Vivint Solar (VSLR -5.9% ), SunPower (SPWR +0.8% ), SolarEdge (SEDG +1.5% ) and Enphase Energy (ENPH -4.3% ) could suffer higher costs for solar panels they purchase.

ETFs: TAN, KWT