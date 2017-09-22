VR gaming needs competition, says runaway leader Sony

Virtual reality gaming needs more competition, says Sony (SNE -0.1% ) -- which itself is uncomfortable with its large lead in the nascent sector.

The company's PlayStation VR system has built a large lead over HTC's Vive and Oculus Rift (FB -0.4% ) thanks in part to its massive PlayStation user base, but more competition will drive adoption of VR and spur more development, says Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Andrew House.

“With such a brand new category you want a variety of platforms all doing well to create that rising tide and create the audience," he says.

In the quarter ended in June, the company sold more than 500,000 headsets. Sony's gaming business is headed toward its highest ever annual operating profit, of ¥180B (about $1.6B).