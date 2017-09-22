Amazon appears ready to concede China market to Alibaba

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is running Kindle ads across Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) China-based shopping sites in a move that suggests Amazon has given up on trying to compete in that market.

Alibaba and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) dominate the Chinese e-commerce space with Amazon scraping out less than a 1% market share after a decade of trying, according to Recode.

In Q2, Alibaba held a 51.3% sales share in the China e-commerce retail market with JD.com snagging 32.9%, up from 17.7% in 2014 according to an eMarketer report.

Amazon instead plans to focus on dominating the India market after promising a minimum $5B investment in the region.

