International Paper to invest $300M to add capacity at Alabama plant

International Paper (IP -2.3%) and peers are lower following news of the company's investment in an Alabama paper mill.
IP plans to invest $300M to convert its No. 15 paper machine at the Riverdale Mill in Selma, Ala., from uncoated freesheet to high quality whitetop linerboard and containerboard, adding 450K tons of annual capacity with flexibility to shift between containerboard products.
Shares of WestRock (WRK -3.2%), Packaging Corp. of America (PKG -2.5%) and Kapstone Paper (KS -4.1%) all are sharply lower.