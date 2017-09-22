Exelixis resumes down move, shares off 13%

The selloff in Exelixis (EXEL -13.1% ) resumes after a short-lived rally on double normal volume. Investors are heading to the exits on the heels of the news that insiders have sold $15M of stock, including $11M by the CEO and CFO.

Shares plummeted earlier this month after Bristol-Myers Squibb reported positive late stage results for Optivo + Yervoy in RCC patients, the same turf as Exelixis' CABOMETYX.

Previously: Exelixis down 9% on Bristol-Myers' successful study of Opdivo + Yervoy in RCC (Sept. 7)