Total to team up with Chevron in Gulf of Mexico oil exploration

Total (TOT +0.3% ) says it agrees to "capture" seven prospects, over 16 blocks, operated by Chevron (CVX +0.9% ) in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

TOT says it will participate in the seven wells with interests in the 25%-40% range; the first of these wells was spudded in July on the Ballymore prospect in Mississippi Canyon.

The prospects are in two Gulf of Mexico plays: the Wilcox in the central Gulf next to the Anchor discovery, and Norphlet in the eastern Gulf near the Appomattox discovery.