Braskem terminates supply contract with Venezuela’s PDVSA

Braskem (BAK -0.9% ) announces the early termination of a long-term contract to buy light virgin naphtha and natural gasoline from Venezuela’s PDVSA.

The Venezuelan state-run energy firm has been struggling to maintain its commercial relationships amid difficulties paying providers and because of U.S. sanctions intended to block financing to Pres. Maduro’s government; these factors likely played a role in BAK's decision.

BAK reportedly does not consider the contract meaningful in terms of its volume, but the loss is significant for PDVSA because it was one of its few for exporting petroleum products amid production declines.