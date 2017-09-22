Tim Cook "thrilled" with iPhone, Watch launch day sales

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook tells CNBC he’s “thrilled” during his traditional launch day stop at an Apple Store.

Cook says the LTE Apple Watch 3 has “sold out in so many places around the world” and that the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are sold out in some locations “but we’ve got good supply there.”

Cook also confirmed that the Watch connectivity issue is a software issue fixable with an update and that the issue hasn’t hurt sales of the device.

Apple shares are down 1.35% .

Previously: Apple issues statement on Watch cellular connection issues (Sept. 20)