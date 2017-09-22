Rig count slips again in Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count fell by one to 935, following last week's decline of eight and the count's third straight weekly decline, according to Baker Hughes' latest survey.

The oil rig fell by five to 744 for its fourth decline in five weeks, but gas rigs gained 4 at 190 and one rig is classified as miscellaneous.

Crude oil prices are little changed; WTI -0.1% at $50.48/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, UCO, DGAZ, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, GAZ, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI, GAZB