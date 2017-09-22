Investors lighten up on Tesla

Tesla (TSLA -3.3% ) is on pace for its worst week since early July as investors lighten their positions a bit.

There's been a wave of EV news from major automakers to consider on top of a stinging downgrade from Jefferies that included a prediction of Tesla losses at least through 2019.

Shares of the EV automaker are now about 9% below their all-time high of $389.61.

