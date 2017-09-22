Quad/Graphics drives enhanced marketing value across retail sector with multi-channel personalization

Quad/Graphics (QUAD +15.3% ) to showcase the power of data-driven online and offline integrated solutions at Shop.org, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on September, 25-27.

Quad/Graphics, in partnership with award-winning digital marketing agency Rise Interactive, uses consumer behavioral data to create personalized, multi-channel strategies that drive a greater return on marketing investment.

“Quad/Graphics is proud to partner with 64 of the top 100 U.S. retailers, which gives us a unique perspective on how to improve performance at a time of retail disruption,” said Eric Ashworth, Executive Vice President of Product and Market Strategy for Quad/Graphics. “Multi-channel personalization is a game changer. It empowers our customers to continue moving consumers through the purchasing journey more effectively and efficiently. Our customers benefit from higher rates of engagement, and from having one partner that is able to deliver the right message, at the right time, across the right channels.”

