51job announces strategic investment in Lagou Information Limited

51job (JOBS +5.5% ) entered into an agreement to become the majority shareholder of Lagou Information Limited, the holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands of Beijing Lagou Network Technology Co., Ltd.

The Company will acquire a 60% equity interest in the parent company of Lagou for US$119M in cash, and the transaction is expected to be completed in Q4.

"The addition of the Lagou platform further expands and deepens 51job's HR services ecosystem for both employers and job seekers alike," said Rick Yan, President and Chief Executive Officer of 51job. "Combining Lagou's targeted strengths in the technology vertical with 51job's extensive sales resources and large user base, we are excited about opportunities to enhance the recruitment experience and improve hiring effectiveness in this important industry segment. Lagou's founding team and management will continue to drive its rapid growth and development, and we look forward to exploring strategic business synergies together."

Press Release