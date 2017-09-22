Reuters: Italy ready to fine Vivendi up to €300M

Italy is ready to levy a fine against France's Vivendi (VIVHY -1.2% ) for failing to properly inform the government it had de facto control over Telecom Italia (TI -0.6% ), Reuters reports.

That would resolve a large part of a long battle spurred by Vivendi's increasing stake in TI, which Italy may consider a strategic national asset that triggers certain regulations for foreign stakeholders.

The government meets on Monday to discuss the matter, though a source tells Reuters that Italy is set to contest the issue "but the fine will be below 300 million euros. One cannot make the companies bleed."

Last week, Vivendi said it would appeal a government finding that it controlled TI, which would allow for certain "golden powers" including Italian vetoes of decisions that it considered a national-interest threat.