Chipotle CMO dives into the grand queso debate

Chipotle (CMG +0.9% ) chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker tried to rally the troops at the company by telling them that all is well in queso land.

"The formal research we conducted prior to rolling out queso nationally showed very different results than what you might assume if you only looked at comments on social media," Crumpacker said in a memo directed at employees.

Queso has taken a dramatic role in the debate over Chipotle's same-store sales track and created a wider variance than typical with estimates from analysts.

