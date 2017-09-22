Finish Line roars back after earnings stumble

It's a wild comeback ride for shares of Finish Line (FINL +3.8% ) after the retailer's slashed guidance initially sent investors to the exit door.

Wells Fargo analyst Tom Nikic has a detailed explanation for the turnaround.

"For those looking for silver linings in a choppy print, we'd point out that the guidance reiteration suggests that at least things haven't gotten any worse in September, inventories were down -7% on an owned basis, the company ended the quarter with cash of $115 million (roughly 30% of the market cap) and there is new innovation coming to the sneaker market that optimists can hang their hat on (more Vapormax including kids styles, upgraded Air Force 1 styles, new Nike NBA apparel, etc.)," he writes.

Shares of Finish Line are up 39% from the 52-week low of $6.90 struck in late August.

