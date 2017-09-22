Pandora +1.5% as Sirius XM wraps $480M investment, joins board

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is up 1.5% after word that Sirius XM (SIRI +0.6% ) has closed on its $480M strategic investment in Pandora.

Sirius had bought $172.5M of Series A preferred stock in Pandora when the two executed their agreement June 9, and today it has bought $307.5M more.

The moves puts three Sirius XM execs on Pandora's board: Chairman Greg Maffei (also now chairman of Pandora), CEO James Meyer, and CFO David Frear.

That preferred stock is convertible into common stock at $10.50/share, and bears a 6% cumulative dividend payable in a combination of cash and accretion of the preferred stock. And the preferred stock represents a stake of 19% of currently outstanding shares.

Elizabeth Nelson is leaving Pandora's board effective immediately, bringing the board size to nine members.