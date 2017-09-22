Healthcare sector erases losses as McCain just doomed Obamacare repeal

The Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) had been in the red this session, but it's returned to flat after the Arizona Senator says he won't vote for Graham-Cassidy. The GOP could theoretically still pass the bill, but that would require getting "yes" votes from two of three from the Collins, Murkowski, and Paul trio.

Hospital names are moving higher, and insurers as well (some remain in red, but are well off lows). Centene (CNC +2.4% ), Molina (MOH +5.2% ), UnitedHealth (UNH -1% ), WellCare (WCG +0.7% ), Aetna (AET +0.1% ), Cigna (CI +0.2% ), Humana (HUM +0.1% )

ETFs: XLV, VHT, IYH, HQH, CURE, THQ, FHLC, FXH, RXL, RYH, RXD, SICK, LNGR, BTEC, JHMH, HCRF