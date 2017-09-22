Novelion Therapeutics fined over unit's misleading performance metric

At issue according to the SEC was Aegerion Pharma (now a subsidiary of Novelion) allegedly exaggerating how many new patients actually filled prescriptions for Juxtapid.

Neither admitting nor denying the charges, Aegerion has agreed to pay $4.1M, and says the number of unfilled prescriptions was not material.

Juxtapid is used to treat a rare and potentially life-threatening genetic condition that causes extremely high cholesterol and was priced at approximately $250K-$300K annually per patient in 2013 and 2014.

Source: Francine McKenna at Marketwatch